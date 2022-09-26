PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) disclosed the death of a 10-month-old child from Providence on Monday.

The incident happened back on Aug. 6, the DCYF said, and the subsequent investigation revealed that maltreatment was a factor in the child’s death. No further details were provided.

The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified, according to the DCYF.

The DCYF said it’s had contact with the child’s family in the past, but was not involved at the time of this incident.

The agency also issued a reminder that Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected child abuse and neglect within 24 hours of becoming aware of it by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.