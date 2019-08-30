DCYF names acting director as search for permanent successor begins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children Youth, and Families (DCYF) has officially named its new temporary director.

DCYF spokesperson Kerri White tells Eyewitness News they have chosen Kevin Aucoin to take over Trista Piccola’s role as director while the department searches for her successor.

White said Aucoin has been with DCYF for 36 years and previously served as the deputy director and executive counsel. He will begin his position as acting director on Sept. 7.

Piccola announced she was leaving her post back in July, saying her family is relocating to Arizona.

Her tenure at DCYF has been marred with controversy. In 2017, the agency drew criticism after the death of Tobiloba Olawusi, or “Baby Tobi,” who suffered at least 12 broken bones, a skull fracture and apparent bite marks.

The department also faced scrutiny after the death of Zha-Nae Rothgeb, a 9-year-old girl in a Warwick foster home.

Rothgeb was found unconscious in a bathtub in January. Her death led to a scathing report by the DCYF oversight agency, the Office of the Child Advocate, that concluded, “the actions, or inactions, of DCYF staff contributed to the death of this child.”

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing on the report, during which one lawmaker urged Piccola to resign. Piccola said her departure had nothing to do with the report.

White said the department, in consultation with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office and Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones, has already begun a national search for Piccola’s permanent successor.

Piccola previously told Eyewitness News she hopes her successor will “stay the course” and do what’s best for the department.

“The things we’re doing are working,” she said.