DCYF investigating suspected abuse of Providence 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is investigating a possible case of child abuse after a 10-month-old was admitted to the hospital earlier this week.

DCYF said the child, whose family lives in Providence, was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on May 17, and the child’s condition was likely the result of maltreatment.

The child’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The family had prior DCYF involvement, the agency said, however, they were not open to the department at the time of the incident.

“DCYF’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children,” a DCYF spokesperson said in a statement.

No further information regarding the incident was released.