DCYF investigating possible neglect of toddler

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) is investigating the possible maltreatment of a 16-month-old East Providence boy.

DCYF Spokeswoman Kerri White said the boy was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Oct. 30.

White said the family had previously been involved with DCYF.

After conducting an investigation, White said DCYF confirmed the child’s condition was likely caused by maltreatment. However, due to confidentiality, the agency would not release further details.

