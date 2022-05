PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) is working with Providence police to investigate the death of a child in foster care.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are unknown at this time. DCYF told 12 News it’s awaiting the results of an autopsy which will help determine the cause.

The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified of the incident, according to DCYF.