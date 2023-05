PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is investigating the death of a 9-year-old child in Providence Thursday.

DCYF said it was “open to the family at the time of the incident,” but clarified that the child was not in state custody.

No additional information was released. It’s unclear whether abuse or neglect was a factor in the child’s death.