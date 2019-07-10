DCYF Director Piccola to leave post

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The embattled director of the Rhode Island Department of Family, Youth and Children is stepping down from her post, according to an internal memo obtained by Eyewitness News.

Trista Piccola’s departure was confirmed by the DCYF on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Gina Raimondo appointed Piccola in 2017; she took the reins from Jamia McDonald.

“I’m grateful for Trista’s years of public service to Rhode Island children and families,” said Raimondo in a statement. “Under her leadership, DCYF has worked hard to reduce the number of foster children living in congregate care, recruit loving foster families, and keep kids in their home communities whenever possible. Trista has laid a strong foundation that will enable us to build on our progress in the years ahead.”

According to the memo from the governor’s office, Piccola and her family are relocating to Arizona. The memo said state leaders will be searching for a permanent replacement in the coming months and that Piccola has agreed to stay on during that time.

Piccola’s departure was first reported by the Providence Journal.

In a statement, Piccola said she takes great pride in DCYF’s accomplisments and “its unwavering commitment to improving the services provided to Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children and families.”

“During my tenure, department-wide reforms have led to measurable and impactful successes, including dramatic declines in the number of youth living in congregate care, far more licensed foster families, and a more robust array of home and community-based services that have kept more children and youth safely at home with their families and in their communities,” Piccola said in a statement.

The DCYF also announced Wednesday that the agency will undergo an independent review in partnership with the Rhode Island Coalition for Children and Families. Newly-appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services Womazetta Jones will oversee the review process as well as the search for Piccola’s replacement.

Piccola’s tenure at DCYF has been marred with controversy, most recently after the death of a 9-year-old girl in a Warwick foster home.

Zha-Nae Rothgeb was found unconscious in a bathtub in January. The girl’s death lead to a scathing report by the DCYF oversight agency, The Office of the Child Advocate, that concluded “the actions, or inactions of DCYF staff contributed to the death of this child.”

Rothgeb’s adopted mother, Michele, who fostered or adopted 13 disabled children over the course of eight years, is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Piccola was later urged to resign by members of the House Oversight Committee.

The DCYF also drew criticism in 2017 after the death of Tobiloba Olawusi, or “Baby Tobi,” who suffered from at least 12 broken bones, a skull fracture and apparent bite marks.

Asked in June whether she planned to leave her post anytime soon, Piccola told Eyewitness News she was committed to seeing those changes through, noting that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

House Minority Leader Blake Filippi called Piccola’s departure an “opportunity to fundamentally transform DCYF, which it desperately needs.”

“We will continue to work with our government colleagues to support front line staff and increase their ranks, as they are a critical resource in meeting the needs of our most vulnerable children,” Filippi said in an email.

Tim White contributed to this report