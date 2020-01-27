DCYF: 4-month-old boy died from ‘maltreatment’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) said after several months of investigating, it has determined the death of a 4-month-old boy was due to maltreatment.

While the agency – citing confidentiality laws – said it could not release many details, it did say the Providence boy died on Aug. 25, 2019.

DCYF said it had no prior involvement with the baby. However, it did have prior involvement with one of his parents on a separate case unrelated to this family.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News starting at 5 on WPRI 12.