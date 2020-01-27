Breaking News
DCYF: 4-month-old boy died from ‘maltreatment’
1  of  2
Live Now
Coverage and analysis of the impeachment trial CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

DCYF: 4-month-old boy died from ‘maltreatment’

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DCYF_making_changes_in_light_of_9_year_o_0_20190117040948

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) said after several months of investigating, it has determined the death of a 4-month-old boy was due to maltreatment.

While the agency – citing confidentiality laws – said it could not release many details, it did say the Providence boy died on Aug. 25, 2019.

DCYF said it had no prior involvement with the baby. However, it did have prior involvement with one of his parents on a separate case unrelated to this family.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News starting at 5 on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com