Day One: Sex trafficking a ‘huge problem in RI’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people were arrested this week and charged with trafficking women for sexual purposes between Providence and New Bedford.

Four women from the Dominican Republic and Mexico were removed from what police referred to as a “house of prostitution” on Cumerford Street in Providence.

Maureen Philbin, the chief operating officer of Day One—a local sexual assault and trauma center—says sex trafficking is “a huge problem in Rhode Island” right now.

“Kudos to the police department for moving forward and covering these women. It’s a step forward,” she said. “Every time that women or men or children are recovered, it gets us a chance to work with them so they can be free and leave the life.”

Philbin is a member of Day One’s sex trafficking task force, which she said meets quarterly and is comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement as well as the attorney general.

Since 2015, the task force has recovered and worked directly with more than 200 child victims and more than 100 adult victims in Rhode Island, according to Philbin. She said the average age of a victim in the state is 15 years old.

Philbin said one of the biggest misconceptions is that predators discriminate in terms of geography.

“There is this misconception that it’s children from urban areas,” she said. “We see kids from all across Rhode Island: Newport, northern Rhode Island, it doesn’t matter. There is no community that doesn’t have a child that could potentially be in danger.”

She also said most trafficking cases involving children stem from social media.

“Talk to your kids about their social media. Look at it,” Philbin added. “A lot of our higher numbers are coming from Snapchat.”

Philbin said right now, it’s estimated that more than 50,000 adult and child victims are coming into the U.S. from other countries.

“The more we can detect these cases and work together, the more support we can provide for these victims,” she said, adding that the best thing the public can do is be aware of the issue and keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

If you need help or know anyone that does, you can contact Day One at (401) 421-4100 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-8100.

Courtesy: Day One