Day One denounces ‘MeToo’ at-home rape kits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island advocacy group for victims of sexual assault is slamming the creation, distribution, and use of at-home rape kits.

Day One said a national company called “MeToo Kits” started marketing the at-home rape kits to the general public as an alternative to forensic medical exams – which according to Day One include evidence collection, a full medical exam, Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and pregnancy prevention options, STI treatment, and treatment for medical injuries.

“None of these critical procedures are included with the MeToo Kit,” the organization said in a statement Wednesday. “These MeToo Kits are trying to capitalize on the #MeToo movement, while misguiding victims into thinking these kits are a viable alternative to a forensic exam.”

Day One also said the results of the at-home kit – which are not yet for sale -would not be admissible in court.

“It seems implausible that a company would look to profit from a sexual assault, while also risking the loss of justice for victims, but that is exactly what Me Too Kit Company is doing,” the organization said.

On its website, the company said “The MeToo Kit is designed to address the problem associated with traditional sexual assault kits available to survivors. Most importantly, our kit empowers survivors to accurately collect evidence in a setting and timing of their choice.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to MeToo Kits for a response to Day One’s statements. We will update this story if we hear back.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault and are in need of help Day One urges you to call 401-421-4100 or its 24/7 helpline at 1-800-494-8100.