Day One creates support line for victims of clergy abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Day One—a sexual assault support, information and victim advocacy group—has created a support line for victims of clergy abuse, as well as abuse related to any other public or private institution.

This comes after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence released the names of 50 priests and clergy members “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors.

“Publication of this list may help some survivors finally see some validation in print of the incredible trauma they endured, and also realize that they were not the only ones abused by this individual,” Day One Chief Strategy Officer John Canole said in a statement.

“However, what is most noteworthy in this 21-page list is what is not included,” Canole continued. “The list omitted when the reports occurred, how many reports were made, and most importantly, what was the church’s response at the time an accusation was made. Were the priests removed immediately, and/or were they simply moved to other parishes enabling them to assault more children?”

Earlier this week, the Diocese agreed to turn over to state investigators 70 years of records related to sexual abuse allegations.

To ensure victims who come forward have the support and information they need emotionally and/or legally, Day One has set up a new phone line at (401) 421-4100, x444. They can also be reached by email at support@dayoneri.org.

Day One is an organization that deals with issues of sexual assault as a community concern. They provide many services including a 24-hour helpline and legal advocacy, sexual assault response team and individual and group counseling. If you need help, call 1-800-494-8100.