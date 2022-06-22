PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State and local officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of a popular summer spot.

Mayor Jorge Elorza held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the community pool at Davey Lopes Recreation Center, which was closed last year so it could undergo renovations.

“It is essential that we invest in the neighborhood spaces that bring our community together,” Elorza said. “The Davey Lopes Recreation Center Pool is an important neighborhood institution, and it is exciting to bring it back to life in time for the summer with renewed swimming facilities and new public art.”

Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris said she is thrilled to see the pool back open, calling it a victory for South Providence.

“This beautifully reconstructed and modern recreation center will provide endless summer fun,” Harris added.

The repairs include a refinished pool surface, freshly painted lanes and signage, improved drainage and new benches. But perhaps the most eye-catching update is the new art display.

The murals were designed and created by six Rhode Island-based artists.

City officials announced that water parks will open on Monday, June 27, while public pools will open on Tuesday, July 5.