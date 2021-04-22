Dates set for special election to replace Matos in Providence Ward 15

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The dates are set for a special election to replace Sabina Matos on the Providence City Council, and candidates have just one week to declare their intention to run.

The primary for the Ward 15 seat on the Providence City Council will be held June 8, with a general election on July 6, according to city spokesperson Ben Smith.

Candidates must declare their candidacies to the Providence Board of Canvassers on April 29 and April 30 by 4 p.m.

The seat was formally declared vacant by the council on Tuesday, after Matos resigned to become Rhode Island’s new lieutenant governor.

Ward 15 includes Olneyville, Valley and part of Silver Lake. Matos had represented that section of the city since 2011, and term limits would have barred her from running again next year.

The winner of the special election will serve out the rest of Matos’s unfinished term, which ends in January 2023.

Two candidates have publicly announced plans to seek the Democratic nomination for the seat: Doris De Los Santos, a top City Council aide under Matos who said she will take a leave of absence from the council during the race, and Oscar Vargas, who owns an auto glass shop in Olneyville.

Three other Democrats — Casandra Inez, Iasha Hall and Santos Javier — have recently opened campaign accounts with the Board of Elections indicating they intend to run in the race.