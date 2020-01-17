Dates set for Providence Ward 1 special election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The dates for the special City Council election in Providence’s Ward 1 have been set.

The primary is scheduled for March 3, with a general election on April 7.

Interested candidates have to declare with the Providence Board of Canvassers by the end of next week, on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

Three Democrats — Anthony Santurri, John Goncalves and Nick Cicchitelli — have so far announced their intentions to run in the race.

The Providence City Council voted to declare the seat vacant on Thursday night, following the resignation of longtime councilman Seth Yurdin.

Yurdin’s replacement will serve the remainder of his term, which goes until the end of 2022.

Ward 1 encompasses parts of the East Side, the Jewelry District and downtown.

This is the second special election for the Providence City Council in recent months. Pedro Espinal won a special election in November to fill the Ward 10 seat, vacated by Luis Aponte last year.

