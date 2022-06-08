PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning residents of an increase in overdoses statewide.

The data is collected weekly through the state’s Opioid Overdose Integrated Surveillance System, which identifies and tracks the number of non-fatal opioid overdoses by region.

Courtesy: RIDOH

It splits the data up into two sets: emergency department (ED) visits and emergency medical services (EMS) runs.

Rhode Island surpassed the state’s pre-established threshold for ED visits last week. The threshold for weekly ED visits statewide is 43, and last week, there were 48 reported.

The state also reached its data threshold of 46 EMS runs.

Region 6, which represents the capital city, saw an uptick in both ED visits and EMS runs last week.

Providence reported 22 ED visits and 20 EMS runs last week, according to the data, compared to the pre-established threshold of 19 in both categories.

On top of that, Region 10, which represents Block Island, Charlestown, Narragansett, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Westerly, reached its threshold for EMS runs, but did not exceed it.

Two weeks ago, Region 8, which represents Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren, saw an increase in EMS runs. Last week, none were reported.

It’s estimated that more than 400 people in the state died of an accidental drug overdose in 2021, which is the most recorded in a single year.