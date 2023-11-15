PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 3,500 pedestrians and cyclists were hit by cars in the capital city over the last 13 years, according to recent crash data.

The data, collected by the Providence Streets Coalition, reveals that there were 3,678 crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists between 2010 and 2022.

Of those crashes, 88% results in injuries or death.

“It really seems like wherever you live in the city, the risk is substantial,” Providence Streets Coalition volunteer Jamie Pahigian said.

The data notes that 30 people were killed by cars of Providence streets within the 13-year timeframe.

The Providence Streets Coalition compiled a map of where each pedestrian or cyclist was hit, which uncovered hotspots within the capital city. Those hotspots include the neighborhoods surrounding three Providence high schools: Central, Classical and the Providence Career and Technical Academy.

Pahigian said the data is troubling and proves that changes need to be made to keep everyone safe.

“I think sometimes people don’t like to think about how much risk there is and put their head in the sand a little bit,” he said. “The next logical step is to say, ‘What can we do about this?’ and recognize that a lot of it is solvable.”

He suggested altering traffic signals and crosswalks, narrowing lanes and installing speed bumps as options.

The data collected does not include crashes that have happened so far this year. Pahigian said the Providence Streets Coalition’s goal is to update the map annually.