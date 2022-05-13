BOSTON (WPRI) — Dashboard camera video played for jurors in the Louis Coleman trial Friday shows the moments the Providence man was arrested in Delaware in 2019.

Coleman can be heard on the video telling officers that someone else was in the car with him, and that the person was in the trunk.

Police discovered the body of Jassy Correia, a young Massachusetts mother, inside a suitcase in Coleman’s trunk. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

Jurors in Coleman’s trial also viewed emails Coleman sent to his employer the day after the alleged killing.

“Just giving everyone a heads up that I’m still out sick,” Coleman wrote in message dated Feb. 25, 2019 at 10:03 a.m. “I’ll be back in a few days.”

Coleman would not return to work. He was arrested on Feb. 28, 2019, nearly five days after he and Correia initially met outside a Boston nightclub.

Correia, 23, was out celebrating her birthday at the club with friends on the night of Feb. 23. Surveillance video shows Coleman picking her up after Correia tried unsuccessfully to get into an Uber.

Hours later, video from Coleman’s Providence apartment building shows him carrying Correia’s limp body into his apartment. She is never seen leaving the building.

In the days following her disappearance, prosecutors said Coleman bought various supplies from several Rhode Island Walmart stores, including duct tape, gloves and safety goggles. He’s also seen buying a suitcase, which prosecutors believe is the same one Correia’s body was ultimately discovered in.

Coleman’s defense team argues Correia went with him willingly and that her death was the result of a fight that she initiated inside his car.

The prosecution is expected to continue laying out its case on Monday.