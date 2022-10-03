PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island is turning an abandoned lot on Summer Street into a 176-unit apartment complex.

The project will create one-bedroom apartments with private bathrooms and full kitchens, according to Crossroads RI.

The homeless advocacy organization plans to move Crossroads Tower residents to the new Summer Street development. The tower currently has communal bathrooms and single-room occupancy units with no kitchens.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Courtesy: Crossroads RI

Courtesy: Crossroads RI

Crossroads plans to renovate the tower once the new development is complete, turning the units into 80 one-bedroom apartments.

State and federal leaders secured $12 million for the project, which will also be financed by low-income housing tax credits, grants, loans and the capital city, according to Crossroads RI.

(Story continues below video.)

The organization will break ground in 2023, with the project set to be completed by late 2024.

Protestors from homeless advocacy organizations gathered Monday at Burnside Park and marched to the governor’s office, asking Gov. Dan McKee to declare a state of emergency on homelessness and to create a plan to house housing-challenged individuals.