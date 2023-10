PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island will be hosting a ground breaking ceremony on Friday, marking the start of construction for a new housing development at 94 Summer Street.

Once completed, the apartments will offer permanent housing for 176 adults who are currently living at Travelers Aid Housing on Broad Street.

Governor Dan McKee is scheduled to deliver remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony. It is set to start at 10:30 a.m.