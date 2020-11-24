Crossroads opens emergency homeless shelter in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With coronavirus cases on the rise, Crossroads Rhode Island is opening a temporary shelter with sleeping accommodations for up to 30 people.

The shelter is located at 371 Pine St. in a former YMCA building that has been empty since 2018. Crossroads began renovating the building earlier in the year with COVID-19 relief funds they were awarded through Rhode Island Housing.

According to Crossroads, those who are experiencing homelessness are more likely to contract the virus and suffer severe complications. Crossroads has had to reduce the number of beds available to make shelters safe and socially distanced.

“Opening this temporary shelter allows us to increase the number of beds available for Rhode Island’s homeless population right as we are heading into winter, when the prospect of spending a night without a roof over one’s head becomes even more harrowing,” Crossroads President and CEO of Karen Santilli said.

Crossroads said they expect the beds to be filled immediately with people who are currently living outdoors or in unsafe places.

Once the need for the emergency shelter eases up, Crossroads said they plan to develop the building into permanent and supportive housing.