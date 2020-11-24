CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Crossroads opens emergency homeless shelter in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crossroads-donation_617750

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With coronavirus cases on the rise, Crossroads Rhode Island is opening a temporary shelter with sleeping accommodations for up to 30 people.

The shelter is located at 371 Pine St. in a former YMCA building that has been empty since 2018. Crossroads began renovating the building earlier in the year with COVID-19 relief funds they were awarded through Rhode Island Housing.

According to Crossroads, those who are experiencing homelessness are more likely to contract the virus and suffer severe complications. Crossroads has had to reduce the number of beds available to make shelters safe and socially distanced.

“Opening this temporary shelter allows us to increase the number of beds available for Rhode Island’s homeless population right as we are heading into winter, when the prospect of spending a night without a roof over one’s head becomes even more harrowing,” Crossroads President and CEO of Karen Santilli said.

Crossroads said they expect the beds to be filled immediately with people who are currently living outdoors or in unsafe places.

Once the need for the emergency shelter eases up, Crossroads said they plan to develop the building into permanent and supportive housing.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour