PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island is looking to open the state’s first permanent supportive apartment complex for medically vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.

The apartment complex would be built on Pine Street and boast 35 units, according to Crossroads.

It would also feature a laundry facility, a healing garden, common areas and ample parking. Crossroads is carving out office space on the first floor for a variety of services, including mental health and job training.

CEO Karen Santilli said the apartment complex will have “a life-changing impact” and “provide a model for future developments for this population statewide.”

“Housing is health and housing is the only proven solution for homelessness,” she explained, adding that the apartment complex would provide “a pathway to help end homelessness and build healthier communities.”

Crossroads submitted its plans for the complex to the city on Tuesday. If approved, construction would begin later this year and would likely be completed by 2025.

The Pine Street apartment complex is just one of several housing developments Crossroads is working on. Back in March, Crossroads transformed an old Warwick shelter into four new apartments for families experiencing homelessness. The city of Providence also approved plans to renovate the Crossroads Tower and build a supplemental 176-unit apartment complex.