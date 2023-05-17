PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island will soon start building the state’s first permanent supportive apartment complex for medically vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.

The Providence City Plan Commission unanimously approved Crossroads’ plans for the complex on Tuesday.

The apartment complex will be built on Pine Street and boast 35 units, according to Crossroads. It will also feature a laundry facility, a healing garden, common areas and ample parking.

“Housing is healthcare,” Crossroads Rhode Island CEO Karen Santilli said, adding that the complex will provide “…the most vulnerable people in our state with a home and the support they need to address their medical needs.”

Crossroads is carving out office space on the first floor for a variety of services, including mental health and job training.

Construction is set to begin later this year. If all goes according to plan, the complex will be completed by 2025.

The Pine Street apartment complex is just one of several housing developments Crossroads is working on. Back in March, Crossroads transformed an old Warwick shelter into four new apartments for families experiencing homelessness. The city of Providence also approved plans to renovate the Crossroads Tower and build a supplemental 176-unit apartment complex.