CrossFit Providence disaffiliates after former CEO’s controversial tweet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ CrossFit Providence has cut ties with its parent company after a controversial comment by the CEO sparked outrage across the country.

CrossFit Founder and CEO Greg Glassman recently stepped down after comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the coronavirus pandemic on social media.

The comment stems from a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation over the weekend, which declared that racism is a public health issue.

In response to that tweet, Glassman said it’s “FLOYD-19,” which is both a play on the virus’s technical name, COVID-19, and the name of the black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Soon after CrossFit Providence owner Tanner Baldauf read Glassman’s tweet, he and his team decided to disaffiliate from the company.

“I had a really, let down, stabbed in the back kind of feeling,” Baldauf said. “It was a team decision. So it’s not just up to me, it’s about me and my employees, the members.”

Full Range CrossFit in Providence made a similar decision, according to owner Adam Molano. He said his gym is now called Full Range Fitness.

“To see our reputation tied to an organization that does not share our values is something that we could no longer stand by and allow,” Molano said.

Other CrossFit gyms across the country have opted to disaffiliate as well.

Director of CrossFit Games Dave Castro will take over as CEO of the company. Baldauf said Castro recently sent an email to all CrossFit gyms, recognizing the mistakes Glassman made and how they will work to correct those mistakes.

But Baldauf said even though Glassman is no longer the CEO, it’s not enough for him to reconsider his disaffiliation from the company.

“Greg and his wife are still 100% the owners of CrossFit,” Baldauf said. “So even though he’s not the CEO, he still owns it.”

Baldauf said while he is still deciding what to rename his gym, he plans to keep the word CrossFit out of it to reassure his employees and members know the gym is a safe space.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s about the community, we want everyone to feel warm and welcome,” Baldauf said.