House fire in Providence sends 2 to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Providence were called to an early morning house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to the home at the corner of Farm and Webb streets around 7 a.m. found fire coming from the first floor, according to Battalion Chief Robert Jackson.

One victim was outside upon arrival, according to Jackson, and crews were able to get the second victim out of the home.

Both were transported to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.