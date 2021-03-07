Crews suspend water search for missing man in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The water search for a missing man in East Providence has been suspended for the day.

Battalion Chief Frederick MacDonald said it is unknown if the search will continue on Monday.

First responders launched their search near the East Providence Yacht Club on Saturday after police viewed surveillance video that showed the man falling into the water.

Police said the man in or near his 60s lived alone on a boat in the pier. He was reported missing to police on Friday.

12 News was on the scene Sunday morning as the state police dive team joined the search, scouring the water for hours. Apparatus was dropped in the water as well as divers physically searching around the pier.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.