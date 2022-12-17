PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were seen in hazmat suits removing tents and other items from a homeless encampment and loading them into trucks outside the statehouse Saturday morning.

This comes less than 24 hours after a judge sided with Gov. Dan McKee over removing the encampment, which was reportedly set up to protest a lack of adequate shelter and affordable housing.

A lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the protesters claimed that removing the individuals from the property would infringe upon their rights to free speech and assembly.

In a joint statement, the ACLU and Rhode Island Center for Justice said they’re “extremely disappointed” with the decision, calling the state’s policies on overnight protest “arbitrary and discriminatory.”

“The plaintiffs have stayed at the State House in freezing weather to make an important point, and it is very unfortunate that the end result is that they now face arrest for doing so,” the statement read.

“From the start, our team has been focused on connecting unhoused Rhode Islanders with safe, warm shelter,” McKee said in a statement Friday. “We were able to outline those extensive outreach efforts to the court and today’s ruling acknowledges the effectiveness of that work.”