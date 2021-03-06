Crews search the water at East Providence Yacht Club

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders from several communities searched the water at the East Providence Yacht Club for several hours on Saturday.

Police said they are looking for a missing man believed to have gone overboard on Wednesday.

The victim is described as a man in or near his 60s, who lived alone on a boat in the pier. He was reported missing to police on Friday.

Saturday’s search was launched after police viewed surveillance video that showed the man falling into the water.

The search has been called off until Sunday morning, according to police and fire. That is when the State Police dive team is expected to search the water .

At this point, police say it is likely a recovery effort.

“The family has been here throughout the day and they have been very supportive of us, and you know we are working out here to identify if he is going to be located in this area, and if he is they can start on arrangements for him,” Detective Lieutenant Raymond Blinn said.

#NOW Barrington, Warren and Providence and East Providence first responders are searching the water by the East Providence Yacht Club. No word yet on what they are looking for but will give more info when we are updated @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/g4m2P7nHpf — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) March 6, 2021

We’ll continue to update this developing news story both online and on-the-air.