EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least 14 homes ended Christmas without water after a water main break in the city Monday night.

Mayor Bob DaSilva posted on social media that the break happened on Grassmere Avenue.

Cres from the East Providence Water Department were seen working to repair the break. No word on a cause at this time.

It’s unclear if those homes are still without water Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.