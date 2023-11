PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Providence responded to a triple-decker fire on Sunday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Joe Paiva, they were called to a fire coming from Whittier Ave. just after 7 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, there was fire coming from the second floor.

Paiva said the home was boarded up and vacant, with no one inside at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.