PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were called to battle a triple-decker fire in Providence on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Potters Ave. just after 9 a.m.

There was heavy damage done to the third floor of the home and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated as we learn new information from the scene.