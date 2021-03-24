MBTA train catches fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters rushed to a train that caught fire in Providence early Wednesday morning.

Crews say the flames broke out just before 6 a.m. on an MBTA purple line train traveling on Track 1, which is underground.

According to two Providence fire chiefs, the fire was in the train car known as the hauling car, which has the fuel, generator, engine, and more. No people were inside of that unit and power has since been cut to the train.

The MBTA Commuter Rail posted on Twitter that Providence Line Train 7800 is terminated due to “fire department activity.” They also note some trains will be delayed due to the incident.

Update: Providence Line Train 7800 (5:00 am from Wickford Junction) is terminated at Providence today due to fire department activity. Passengers can take Train 1802 (6:20 am from Providence) for continued service to South Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 24, 2021

Passengers have been allowed back into the station, and the fire chiefs say only Track 1 will be impacted but could take some time to fix and clear the train out.

No injuries were reported.

