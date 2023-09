PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were forced from their home Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in Providence.

Crews responded to the scene on Slater Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Chief Robert Lyman told 12 News the fire started in the basement before spreading to the first floor.

The two people living there were able to get out of the home before crews arrived. The Red Cross is now assisting them.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.