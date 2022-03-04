PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was badly burned in Providence early Friday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the incident around 1 a.m. on South Water Street.

The back windshield glass of a white BMW was seen blown out and the front end is charred.

A 12 News crew on scene said they saw a man being brought into the back of a police cruiser where he was questioned and then released.

No word at this time as to what caused the car to catch fire.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.