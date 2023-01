PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night.

#Breaking_News Providence Fire on scene at Unit Street for a reporter Code Red Fire, huge response of personal. @wpri pic.twitter.com/23jxYcZTXj — Joe Cortese “Cortez” (@JoeNews42) January 2, 2023

According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.