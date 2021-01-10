Crews respond to hazmat at Providence Post Office

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A battery issue forced people to evacuate the main post office in Providence on Sunday morning.

Hazmat crews responded to the Corliss Street building around 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials said two people were exposed to hydrogen gas from a faulty forklift battery.

Crews quickly turned off the power and ventilated the area.

The fire department said one person refused treatment and the other was transported to Miriam Hospital as a precaution.

The U.S. Postal Service is investigating what went wrong. They said the incident did not impact mail service.

