PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Providence were out cleaning up a fuel spill early Thursday morning.

A gasoline tanker was coming off the highway onto Elmwood Avenue around 3 a.m. when its tanker, carrying more than 9,000 gallons of gasoline, became detached from its cab.

A new tanker was brought in and workers tried to transfer the gas over when some of the fuel spilled onto the roadway. Fire officials say that was due to a loss of presser in the new tanker

“It essentially caused the trailer to burp, which then dropped between 10 to 20 gallons of gasoline onto the roadway,” Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said.

Jutras said the driver of the truck quickly contained the spill so the gas didn’t go into any frains.

When the problem was fixed, the gas was successfully transferred to the new trailer.

The road was closed for a few hours but was reopened by 4 a.m.