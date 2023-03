PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire sparked at a homeless encampment in Providence Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to Whitehall Street just after 5 a.m. and found a small shed at a homeless encampment was on fire. Brush surrounding the area had also caught flames, officials added.

According to Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva, propane tanks in the area were “involved and venting.” Crews got the fire under control within 25 minutes.

No one was found in the area of the fire, according to Silva.