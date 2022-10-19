PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are investigating a house fire that started Wednesday morning in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

Crews were called to the home on Silver Lake Avenue after reports of a boiler fire.

When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement and determined it was started by a car hitting electrical wiring outside the home.

“When the wires got yanked by the vehicle, it sent a surge throughout the fire building which in turn started a fire in the basement,” Deputy Fire Chief Brian Maloney said.

Officials said the basement suffered cosmetic and electrical damage. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and no one was injured.