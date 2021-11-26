Crews on scene of apartment fire in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are currently on scene battling a house fire on Sixth Street in East Providence.

Flames can be seen at the top of the apartment complex. A resident told 12 News that she wasn’t home when the fire broke out but was out of a family member’s home having Thanksgiving leftovers.

12 News is currently waiting for additional information from the fire chief on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more details become available.