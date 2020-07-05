Crews investigating Providence house fire

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-story home caught fire at 108 Langdon street at on Saturday night, according to a deputy fire chief.

Two Providence Fire departments were still working to put out the fire around 11:00 p.m. Firefighters on scene said the house seems to be uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist residents.

There were two people in the home at the time of the fire, both are said to have got out safe. There is no information on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

