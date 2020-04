EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a triple-decker home in East Providence late Wednesday night.

Crews say the flames broke out at the home on Burgess Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses on scene tell Eyewitness News it appears there is damage to every floor of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released.