PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A truck caught on fire next to a home in Providence early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene around 5 a.m. on Ascham Street.

Battalion Chief Robert Lyman told 12 News some of the vinyl siding on a nearby home melted due to the heat.

Everyone living inside was able to get out safely and will still be able to stay there.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.