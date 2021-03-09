Crews extinguish fire on old submarine in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Black billowing smoke rose over Providence Tuesday morning as crews worked to extinguish a fire on an old submarine.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 a.m. off of Allens Avenue with crews leaving at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to Providence Fire Department Chief Steve Capracotta.

Michael Healey from the R.I. Department on Environmental Management (DEM) said their hazmat specialist who inspected the scene found while workers were cutting the submarine with blow torches a spark ignited the rubber coating.

The fire spread quickly, according to Healey, burning a section about 10 feet by 10 feet in size, but the crews were able to extinguish the flames using only water.

Initially, 25 firefighters responded, but Capracotta said most were sent back soon after arriving.

Part of the submarine was under water, so the crew was required by DEM to put a “hard boom” into the water to stop the fire from spreading and contain the shoreline area, according to Healey.

Since June 2019, Healey said the R.I. Recycled Metals LLC (RIRM) has been dismantling the submarine.

At one time it had sunk in the Providence River along with other vessels owned by RIRM, Healey added.

There were no injuries reported.

