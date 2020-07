PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-alarm fire broke out at a Providence home Saturday evening.

Crews responded to 79 Wendell St. around 7:30 p.m. where they were able to extinguish the blaze.

No word on any injuries at this time or how the blaze started.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the fire department for more information and are waiting to hear back.