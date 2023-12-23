EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were at the scene of a garage fire on Willett Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Joe Crowshaw, there was a report of a fire at around 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they observed it was a detached garage that was on fire.

Crowshaw said that it was actually a neighbor who saw the flames first.

“The person was at home. A neighbor, a good neighbor, came and knocked on his door and told him he had a fire in his backyard. He was unaware; he was just home doing his normal thing,” said Crowshaw.

The fire caused damage of a fence, equipment stored near the garage and the top of the garage. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but crews say it appears to be accidental.

Crowshaw used this incident to remind the public to practice safe measure while burning wood for heat as the colder months approach.

He said, “It’s a reminder that for those who burn wood as a source of heat, just use caution with stacking and storing your firewood, and anytime you handle embers or coals from the fire. We’re not sure exactly what happened, but it looks like that might have been involved.”