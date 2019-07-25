Crews continue repairs on Broadway overpass in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction crews are continuing to make repairs to the Broadway overpass on I-95 South in Providence after concrete debris fell onto the highway leading into the evening rush hour Tuesday.

Rush hour traffic worsened Tuesday night as two lanes were closed near Exit 21 as crews worked to remove the debris.

R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the bridge is safe and there is no concern of it collapsing.

The agency reopened the lanes once it was safe to do so then crews returned later to make final repairs to the bridge. The work was completed by about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Work was complete early Wednesday morning, however crews continued working on the highway and overpass Thursday morning.

However, in wake of the recent incident, bridges similar to the Broadway overpass are scheduled to be inspected by officials soon.