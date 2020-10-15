Crews battling heavy flames in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Providence’s Silver Lake Neighborhood.

Crews responded to the multi-story building at the corner of Plainfield Street and Webster Avenue.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen shooting from the upper floors of the building. Crews say the fire appeared to have started on the ground floor and then spread to the top floors.

Everyone was able to get out safely and no one was injured, according to the fire department.

There is no word on what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News until 7 a.m. on WPRI 12 and 9 a.m. on FOX Providence for updates.

