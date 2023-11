PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to get a fire under control on Indiana Avenue in Providence.

Flames could be seen shooting from multiple sides of one home, which caused a neighboring home to catch fire as well.

A portion of nearby Narragansett Boulevard is currently shut down.

#NOW #Providence firefighters continue battling a house fire on Indiana Ave.



This is a look at the back of the building, from New York Ave. You can see the orange glow of flames through a window & near the roof. Smoke pouring from the building. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6zrkdRr3TL — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) November 15, 2023

#NOW A smoky scene in #Providence as firefighters work to put out a house fire on Indiana Avenue. A portion of Narragansett Blvd is also shut down with multiple fire trucks blocking the road. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/eNoFDzfyRN — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) November 15, 2023

A home on Indiana Ave in Providence has flames shooting out from multiple sides, catching the home next to it on fire as well. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/MHMVTfYjqL — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) November 15, 2023

