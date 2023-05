PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Providence battled a large fire that broke out on Stanwood St. around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Video captured by 12 News shows heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building.

At around 4:00 p.m., crews said they had the fire under control.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as soon as we learn more.