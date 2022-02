EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Martin Street in East Providence on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the second floor of the home around 3:30 p.m.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but the home appeared to have extensive damage to the roof and upper floor.

Fire officials told 12 News, no one was injured during the fire. The cause remains under investigation.